Monday, 13 February 2023 – A lady was attacked by a man claiming to be the personal assistant to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Edward Mbugua on Saturday night.

The attacker, identified as Stephen Ndirangu, was arrested and taken into custody at Kileleshwa Police Station after the assault incident.

However, the victim and her loved ones are now living in fear that Ndirangu may be released before he is presented to court.

According to eyewitnesses, Ndirangu was drunk when he attacked the woman and stripped her naked.

The brave victim fought back and managed to call for help, resulting in Ndirangu’s eventual arrest.

This is so wrong! pic.twitter.com/AhXz0FzJT4 — D M (@TweetingBandit) February 12, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST.