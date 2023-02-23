Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 23 February 2023 -There was a scuffle at China Square – a newly launched one-stop shop located in Unicity Mall along Thika Road after a man assaulted a female shopper while in a queue at the counter.

In the footage, the man donning a blue polo shirt is seen unleashing kicks and blows on the lady, prompting the shop attendants and security guards to intervene.

The shop’s management said the man assaulted the lady after she reprimanded him for jumping the queue.

He was restrained and arrested.

He will be charged with assault.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.