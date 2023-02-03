Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 03 February 2023 – Peter Otieno has been charged at Makadara Law Courts for stealing from his girlfriend after an altercation.

The court heard that the suspect went to his girlfriend’s house at Obama Estate along Kangundo Road in midmorning and demanded breakfast.

He was served tea but went on to complain.

He then requested sex but the same was turned down.

An argument ensued between the couple and in the process, the suspect slapped his girlfriend, forcing her to dash out for safety.

When she returned to the house in the company of a relative, they found Otieno had left the house.

Some of her items including a Bible and a pillow, a mat and a mobile phone were missing.

When he was reached on phone over the missing items, Otieno reportedly insulted his girlfriend.

She reported the matter to the police and the suspect was arrested two days later.

Police recovered the stolen items in his house.

He pleaded guilty to charges of theft and handling stolen property.

His case will be mentioned on February 3, 2023, for mitigation and possible sentencing after the stolen items are availed in court as exhibits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.