Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 5, 2023 – A lady has set tongues wagging after she turned up at a city club wearing a see-through dress that left little for men to imagine.

The figure-hugging dress almost exposed her bare derriere.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.