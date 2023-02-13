Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 February 2023 – A kind lady has touched the hearts of many people after she took a mentally challenged beggar to a popular city mall for shopping.

She met him outside the mall begging and pleading with her to buy ‘unga’ for his mother who lives in Kawangaware.

Since there were no shops around, she decided to go with him to the mall.

The security guards at the mall’s entrance were hesitant to allow him in but the lady promised that he won’t cause any trouble.

The needy man had fun in the mall.

He had never been to a mall before.

Read the lady’s touching post.

