Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 24 February 2023 – A lady is fighting for her life in hospital after she was attacked by a ruthless gang at Dagoretti South on her way to work.

According to an undercover cop tasked with fighting criminal gangs in Nairobi, the gang sexually assaulted the victim and robbed her before escaping.

She was found lying by the roadside and taken to the hospital by Good Samaritans.

Lately, insecurity has escalated in different parts of the city even as Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki talks tough.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.