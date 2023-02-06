Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – A Nigerian man’s surprise proposal in the church ended in tragedy after his girlfriend rejected his marriage request not just with words, but with harsh actions.

A video making the rounds online shows the lady neatly dressed in a white crop top and trousers while celebrating her birthday.

In an attempt to pull off a romantic proposal, her boyfriend went on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage as she turned a year older.

The visibly enraged woman accused her boyfriend of embarrassing her when she saw him on his knees holding a proposal ring and asked him to stand.

She went ahead to give him several hot slaps and messed his traditional attire up with cake.

Church members who had gathered to witness the proposal were shocked as they tried to stop the young lady from fighting her boyfriend.

Watch the video below.

