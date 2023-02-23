Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 23 February 2023 – Police have launched investigations after a 26-year-old journalist committed suicide on Wednesday, February 22 morning.

Brian Kasibante, a Ugandan journalist, wrote a suicide note before consuming a toxic chemical used to control weed and grass.

Police believe the journalist ended his life after a disagreement with his two wives.

One of his colleagues revealed that he has been having domestic problems but they thought it was a simple matter that he could solve.

“He has been telling us stories of the disagreements with his wives, but we thought this was a simple matter and we actually ignored it. When we learnt that he had decided to drink a herbicide (paraquat) to die, we were so shocked,” the colleague said.

In the suicide note, the deceased instructed police not to investigate the cause of his death or arrest anyone since it was his decision to end his own life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.