Saturday, 11 February 2023 – A woman and her three kids have gained sympathy online after her husband threw them out of their matrimonial house for questioning him why he arrived home late.

A sad video that has surfaced online shows how the married man heartlessly threw his wife and kids outside during the late hours of the night.

In the sad video, the woman was carrying her baby while her two older children stood and watched how their father threw their belongings out.

It has been gathered that the man threw his spouse and children out after his wife asked him why he came home late.

The heartbroken wife pleaded with him to give her the keys to the apartment and a jacket to cover the kids, but her plea fell on deaf ears

“Give me my keys, give me my keys. Give me the god-damned jacket. Stop all that, give me my keys. You got a problem because I’m questioning you for coming home late. Give me my dam keys back,” she was heard saying in the video.

Watch the video of the incident:

The Kenyan DAILY POST.