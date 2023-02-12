Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 12, 2023 – A GSU officer who survived a banditry attack has revealed how armed Pokot bandits stripped police officers in Kainuk, Turkana County naked before killing them.

The GSU officer who sought anonymity said that the officers, who included the GSU, the ASTU, and the RDU, revisited a scene where bandits had attacked a PSV vehicle on Saturday at 8:30 am along the Lowdar-Kitale highway.

He said in the occurrence book (OB) that the armed bandits started firing at them indiscriminately from the bushes.

“While at the scene, armed bandits started firing at them indiscriminately from the bushes ,” the OB titled OB 05/11/02/2023 at 10:15 AM said.

The three police officers who were overpowered by the bandits were stripped naked and shot dead.

Their uniforms were also stolen.

According to the OB, Edwin Chepkwony (GSU Turkwel), Emmanuel Kipngeich (GSU Turkwel), and Police Constable (PC) Shadrack Lwambi of Lokichar police station were killed.

A GSU officer is yet to be traced.

The report adds that one of the Land Cruiser vehicles which was being used by the officers was set ablaze and others vandalized.

From the scene, the officers managed to recover the bodies of three officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.