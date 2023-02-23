Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 23 February 2023 – Photos and videos of a Ghanaian Ssenga teaching sex live on TV have gone viral and sparked reactions among Netizens.

The female sex teacher displayed different sex styles to the audience and gave couples tips on how to spice up their bedrooms.

She was displaying the sex styles with a young man.

See the photos and videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.