Wednesday, 08 February 2023 – Equity bank has been trending after disgruntled customers took to social media to lodge complaints against the bank after losing money from their bank accounts through fraud.

A former staff has revealed why Equity bank records the highest cases of fraud.

The staff members are poorly enumerated and overworked, forcing them to work in cahoots with fraudsters.

Equity bank is reportedly the lowest paying among the tier-one banks.

This is what the former staff wrote to Cyprian Nyakundi.

