Sunday, 26 February 2023 – A Ghanaian man who reportedly picks up ladies in hired high-end vehicles and robs them at gunpoint has been nabbed at Circle, a suburb of Accra.

An eyewitness shared a video showing the moment the suspect was nabbed by a mob after his photos were circulated on social media.

The mob descended on him with kicks and blows before handing him over to the police.

A Twitter user posted the video on his timeline and explained that the suspect hires expensive cars and offers free rides to women only.

He then allegedly robs his victims at gunpoint.

Watch the video.

