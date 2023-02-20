Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – A disgruntled man has sparked reactions after he went the extra mile to send a message to his wife’s mpango wa kando.

He hung a notice on the man’s door, warning him to keep off his wife.

He clearly indicated in the notice that it is the last warning before the does the unthinkable.

‘’Please Edward Mwangi Gichia, leave my wife alone. This is a humble last warning,’’ the notice read.

See the trending photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.