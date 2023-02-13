Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 14, 2023 – Residents of Kainuk, Turkana South claim that a black Prado is being used to supply ammunition to Pokot bandits.

The car was reportedly spotted making suspicious movements as the bandits were engaging police officers in a fierce gun battle.

While other motorists and civilians scampered for safety, the Prado was being driven towards the battlefield.

Furious residents were heard threatening to torch the vehicle, alleging that it was being used to supply ammunition to the bandits.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.