Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – The death of gospel singer and preacher Ilagosa Wa Ilagosa was reportedly planned by a bishop’s wife.

Ilagosa’s star had started to shine and would visit churches in and out of the country to preach the gospel.

According to reports, Ilagosa Wa Ilagosa was invited to preach and perform at a church during the festive season, where the bishop’s wife laced his food with poison.

The food poisoning led to severe kidney complications.

The shocking details were revealed by a Facebook user.

Before he died, Ilagosa had posted a video calling out an unnamed pastor who tried to poison him but failed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.