Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 11 February 2023 – Being a beautiful young woman pursuing your tertiary education comes with so much joy and pride, but it appears there’s a hidden price to pay if you are unfortunate to attend some Universities in Africa.

Reports of lecturers making sexual advances to female students are common in most universities.

A lady who finished campus recently has revealed that she had to wear a fake wedding ring while in school to avoid a lecturer’s sexual advances.

She shared a video of her dancing after her final exam and revealed she was rejoicing primarily because she succeeded in completing school without giving out her body to a lecturer.

In a video she posted to TikTok, the fresh graduate asked her followers “Lecturer frustrate you to the point you have to lie you are married?”

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.