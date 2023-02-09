Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has blasted President William Ruto after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC) sleuths raided the home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, on Wednesday night.

According to reports, at least 20 police officers arrived at Matiangi’s home last night but were confronted by his lawyers and security.

Reacting to the raid, Karua who was former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in the last election slammed President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of targeting individuals opposed to its reign.

“Kenya is experiencing a reign of terror worse than the dark days. Raiding Matiang’i’s house gangster style meant to spread a cloud of terror on all persons out of favour with the UDA regime,” Karua said.

“This must be resisted by all Kenyans of goodwill. The constitution is not suspended and cannot be wished away,” Karua added.

