Tuesday, 28 February 2023 – Police are investigating an incident where nine Nigerians were attacked by a mob and almost lynched in Thika town.

Reports indicate that the Nigerian nationals were caught conducting what the locals mistook for rituals in Makongeni estate.

They refuted the claims and alleged that they were praying.

A tussle ensued and in the process, the blood-thirsty mob which consisted of the local residents, raised the alarm to draw more public attention and started attacking the foreigners.

Luckily, police officers on patrol rescued the victims before they were killed and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

They were later moved to Thika Level Five Hospital after sustaining serious injuries but they are in stable condition.

Speaking on behalf of the police, Dr. Resla Onyango indicated that they are looking into the situation and denounced the mob’s actions.

“Mob lynching is criminal and let all know this will be investigated and action is taken,” she said.

She also noted a troubling pattern of mob lynching and urged the authorities to take action against any suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.