Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – A 77-year-old woman was miraculously pulled from the rubbles of a collapsed building 9 days after the region’s deadliest earthquake in modern history.

Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense released video Wednesday, Feb. 15, showing workers carrying Fatma Gungor to safety in the city of Adiyaman on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

‘I’m so excited, I don’t know what to say. We almost got to the point of giving up,’ one of the crew members who extricated Gungor from the debris told public broadcaster TRT Haber.

Gungor was loaded into a helicopter and flown to a hospital in the city of Mersin to be treated for injuries.

Rescue crews miraculously continued pulling survivors from the rubble in Turkey and Syria more than nine days after.

Earlier Tuesday, two brothers, Baki Yeninar, 21, and Muhammed Enes Yeninar, 17, were rescued in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, almost 200 hours after the quake.

Baki said he held onto life by drinking a protein shake.

In Anatakya, the capital of Turkey’s Hatay province, Syrian national Faez Ghanam and his 15-year-old daughter, Seher Ghanam, were rescued after over 200 hours in the rubble. They were among at least nine people found alive in the region that day.

The teen wearing a leopard-print head scarf was photographed wrapped in a foil blanket for warmth and being carried on a stretcher by workers.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent reporting from Turkey, said it’s rare for people to survive more than 100 hours in rubble.

But he suggested that below-freezing temperatures in the region could be prolonging the lives of those waiting to be rescued.

‘The cold weather is a double-edged sword,’ Gupta explained. ’On the one hand, it makes it very difficult, it is below freezing right now ‘ On the other hand, it may reduce the demands for water. Perhaps that is playing into this.’