Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – At least 36 people have been killed after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in Brazil.

A seven-year-old girl was among the dead as rescue workers continue to look for victims and reconnect isolated communities in Sao Paulo state , authorities say.

The mayor of Sao Sebastiao, Felipe Augusto, said 50 houses had collapsed in the city due to the landslides.

Weather forecasts show heavy rains will continue in Sao Paulo’s coastal area, challenging rescue teams and raising the prospect of more confirmed deaths.

Sao Paulo state has declared a 180-day state of emergency for six cities after what experts described as an unprecedented, extreme weather event.

São Paulo state government said precipitation in the region had surpassed 600mm, (23.6 inches) in one day, one of the highest amounts ever in Brazil in such a short period.

Felipe Augusto, the mayor of São Sebastião said: “Our rescue teams are not managing to get to several locations; it is a chaotic situation.”

He later added that there were dozens of people missing and that 50 houses collapsed in the city due to the landslides.

Mr. Augusto posted on social media several videos of widespread destruction in his city, including one of a baby being rescued by locals lined up on a flooded street.