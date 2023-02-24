Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – A 24-year-old woman suspected to have set ablaze an apartment in Kampala, Uganda, killing two people has been charged in court and remanded to prison.

Susan Kaitesi was arraigned before Nabweru Chief Magistrate?s Court and charged with two counts of murder and another count of arson.

She is accused of burning to death her 24-year-old cousin, Patricia Arinda and 27-year-old boyfriend, Ivan Lukonge, in what police described as a love triangle.

The incident happened on January 12, 2023, at Jinja Karoli Kawempe Zone ‘A’ Ward in Nabweru Kawempe Division Kampala District.

Kaitesi allegedly locked up the victims in her apartment bedroom before setting it ablaze.

The suspect is said to have run away from the inferno while telling anyone within the vicinity that a gas explosion had taken place.

The neighbours and police rescue team, however, found the bedroom locked. When they broke into the bedchamber, they discovered two corpses. The gas cooker was intact and bedroom keys missing.

While appearing before the court’s acting chief magistrate Arthur Ziraba, the suspect was not allowed to take plea since the court has no powers to hear her case.

“Kaitesi Susan on January 12, 2023, at Jinja A Kawempe Nabweru Division Wakiso District, with malice a forethought unlawfully caused the death of Lukonge Ivan and Arinda Patricia and also set fire to a house, the property of Sanyu Grace George,’ part of the charge sheet reads.

Senior state Attorney Ms Sheron Sarah Nambuya who led the prosecution side told court that police investigations into the case are not yet complete and asked court for more time.

“I pray that this court adjourns the matter as we conclude the investigations,’ she said.

Consequently, the magistrate adjourned the court proceedings to March 1, 2023 for mention of the case.

“You have a right to apply for bail as it’s your constitutional right but not in this court. Your application will be heard by the High Court since this lower court has no mandate to hear such capital offences,’ the magistrate said.