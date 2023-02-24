Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – American singer Shawn Mendes 24, has been photographed taking a stroll with 51-year-old chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, his alleged girlfriend.

The pair went on a hike at Runyon Canyon Park on Tuesday morning, February 21 following months of speculation about their relationship.

Mendes went shirtless for the casual outing, wearing just a pair of black shorts, tall socks and hiking boots.

While Miranda wore a pair of black leggings, a black tank top, retro sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers.

After the trek, the pair were spotted laughing and chatting by their cars before Miranda popped on a telling sweatshirt that read, “I love you baby” in red letters.

The pair were first spotted together on a lunch date last summer, and have been seen together from time to time following the singer’s November 2021 split from Camila Cabello.

Recently, Miranda accompanied Mendes to the Grammy awards after-party.