Monday, February 6, 2023 – A 23-year-old man is in police custody after he was arrested with 65 kgs of bhang worth Ksh 1.8 million.

The suspect, Simon Githaiga, was nabbed after police received a tip-off from members of the public.

According to Narok Central Sub-County Police Commander, Fredrick Shiundu, the suspect is a notorious bhang dealer in Narok town.

He was in the process of transporting the bhang in motorbikes when police busted him.

Shiundu said when the police arrived, there were a number of motorbikes waiting to be loaded but took off when they saw the police.

The police commander asked residents to continue informing the police of suspected bhang dealers in the town.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.