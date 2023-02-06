Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – The 2023 Grammys was held on Sunday night, February 5, at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, United States, and there were some record-breaking moments at the star-studded event.

Tems became the first female Nigerian artiste to win a Grammy award after emerging victorious in the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category for her role in ‘Wait for U’, the 2022 hit song by Future which also features Drake.

Viola Davis was also awarded a Grammy in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for the audio version of her memoir, Finding Me. This placed her in the EGOT club, for entertainers who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award. She is only the 18th person in history, and the third Black woman to achieve this distinction.

Here’s the full list of winners at the 2023 Grammys below’’

Album of the Year

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyonce – Renaissance

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Best New Artist

WINNER: Samara Joy

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Meneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Record of the Year

WINNER: Lizzo – About Damn Time

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyonce – Break My Soul

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat – Woman

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Harry Styles – As It Was

Song of the Year

WINNER: Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyonce – Break My Soul

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: Adele – Easy on Me

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

WINNER: Beyonc� – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Refes Du Sol – Surrender

Best Rap Album

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best Musica Urbana Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS – My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Best Country Album

WINNER: Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Best R&B Song

WINNER: Beyonce – Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Best Music Video

WINNER: Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Adele – Easy on Me

BTS – Yet to Come

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Music Film

WINNER: Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Adele – Adele One Night Only

Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2

Justin Bieber – Our World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn

Rosalea – Motomami (Rosalea TikTok Live Performance)

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

Turnstile – Blackout

The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream

Best Alternative Music Performance

WINNER: Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge

Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief – Certainty

Florence and the Machine – King

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Alternative Music Album

WINNER: Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Bjerk – Fossora

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best Country Solo Performance

WINNER: Willie Nelson – Live Forever

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Gonig Where the Lonely Go

Best Country Song

WINNER: Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Best R&B Album

WINNER: Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Michael Buble – Higher

Diana Ross – Thank You

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around’

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: Beyonce – Break My Soul

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated

Refes Du Sol – On My Knees

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Beck – Old Man

The Black Keys – Wild Child

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Turnstile – Holiday

Best Metal Performance

WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth – We’ll Be Back

Muse – Kill or Be Killed

Turnstile – Blackout

Best Rock Album

WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best R&B Performance

WINNER: Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Beyonce – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Best Melodic Rap Performance

WINNER: Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful

Jack Harlow – First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard

Latto – Big Energy (Live)

Best Rap Song

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

Best Traditional R&B Performance

WINNER: Beyonce – Plastic Off the Sofa

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Best Progressive R&B Album

WINNER: Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Moonchild – Starfuit

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Terrace Martin – Drones

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

WINNER: Mystic Mirror – White Sun

Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana

Paul Avgerinos – Joy

Will Ackerman – Positano Songs

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

WINNER: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species

Ambrose Akinmusire – Rounds (Live)

Gerald Albright – Keep Holding On

John Beasley – Cherokee/Koko

Marcus Baylor – Call of the Drum

Melissa Aldana – Falling

Best Jazz Vocal Album

WINNER: Samara Joy – Linger Awhile

The Baylor Project – The Evening : Live At Apparatus

Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black

Cecile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

WINNER: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone

Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

WINNER: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage

Best Latin Jazz Album

WINNER: Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho

Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul

Danilo Perez Featuring The Global Messengers – Criselida

Flora Purim – If You Will

Miguel Zenen – Mesica de las Americas

Best Gospel Performance/Song

WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom

Doe – When I Pray

Erica Campbell – Positive

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – The Better Benediction

Tye Tribbett – Get Up

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Fear Is Not My Future

Chris Tomlin – Holy Forever

Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)

Doe – So Good

For King & Country & Hillary Scott – For God Is With Us

Phil Wickham – Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)

Best Gospel Album

WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Doe – Clarity

Maranda Curtis – Die to Live

Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Tye Tribbett – All Things New

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

WINNER: Maverick City Music – Breathe

Anne Wilson – My Jesus

Chris Tomlin – Always

Elevation Worship – Lion

TobyMac – Life After Death

Best Roots Gospel Album

WINNER: Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal

Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord

Karen Peck & New River – 2:22

Keith & Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots

Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family

Best Latin Pop Album

WINNER: Ruben Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Fonseca – Viajante

Sebastien Yatra – Dharma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

WINNER: Rosalea – Motomami

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Fito Paez – Los Aeos Salvajes

Gaby Moreno – Alegorea

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por Mexico – El Musical

Chiquis – Abeja Reina

Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Soles – Que Ganas de Vertee(Deluxe)

LoseTigres del Norte – La Reunien (Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

WINNER: Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy

Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II

La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imegenes Latinas

Tito Nieves – Legendario

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER: Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – Stompin’ Ground

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Fantastic Negrito – Oh Betty

Madison Cunningham – Life According to Raechel

Best Americana Performance

WINNER: Bonnie Raitt – Made Up Mind

Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – There You Go Again

Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – The Message

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Eric Alexandrakis – Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]

Best American Roots Song

WINNER: Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Anaes Mitchell – Bright Star

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – High and Lonesome

Sheryl Crow – Forever

Best Americana Album

WINNER: Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That’

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Best Bluegrass Album

WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree

The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud

The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray

Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain

Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside

Best Traditional Blues Album

WINNER: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board

Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie

Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son

Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues

John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down

Best Contemporary Blues Album

WINNER: Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny

Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance

Eric Gales – Crown

North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail

Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far

Best Folk Album

WINNER: Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best Regional Roots Music Album

WINNER: Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)

Natalie Ai Kamauu – Natalie Noelani

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – Lucky Man

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – Full Circle

Best Reggae Album

WINNER: Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling

Koffee – Gifted

Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm

Sean Paul – Scorcha

Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Global Music Performance

WINNER: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na

Burna Boy – Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down

Best Global Music Album

WINNER: Masa Takumi – Sakura

Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)

Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Best Children’s Music Album

WINNER: Alphabet Rockers – The Movement

Divinity Roxx – Ready Set Go!

Justin Roberts – Space Cadet

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Los Fabulosos

Wendy and DB – Into the Little Blue House

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

WINNER: Viola Davis – Finding Me

Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Questlove – Music Is History

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

WINNER: J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door

Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious

Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding in Plain View

Best Comedy Album

WINNER: Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Louis C.K. – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Best Musical Theater Album

WINNER: ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Original Broadway Cast – A Strange Loop

New Broadway Cast – Caroline, or Change

Original Broadway Cast – MJ the Musical

‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – Mr. Saturday Night

Original Broadway Cast – Six: Live on Opening Night

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

WINNER: Various Artists – Encanto

Various Artists – Elvis

Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick

Various Artists – West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

WINNER: Germaine Franco – Encanto

Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

WINNER: Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarek

Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary – Call of Duty: Vanguard

Christopher Tin – Old World

Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Best Song Written for Visual Media

WINNER: Carolina Gaiten – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Beyonce – Be Alive

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo – Keep Rising (The Woman King)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand

Taylor Swift – Carolina

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – Nobody Like U

Best Instrumental Composition

WINNER: Geoffrey Keezer – Refuge

Danilo Perez Featuring The Global Messengers – Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

Miguel Zenen, Jose Antonio Zayas Caben, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn – El Paes Invisible

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – African Tales

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – Snapshots

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

WINNER: Snarky Puppy – Empire Central

Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder

Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight

Grant Geissman – Blooz

Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

WINNER: Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – Scrapple From the Apple

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)

Danny Elfman – Main Titles

Kings Return – How Deep Is Your Love

Remy Le Boeuf – Minnesota, WI

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

WINNER: Christine McVie – Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Cecile McLorin Salvant – Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – Never Gonna Be Alone

Louis Cole – Let It Happen

Best Recording Package

WINNER: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning

Fann – Telos

Soporus – Divers

Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful

Underoath – Voyeurist

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

WINNER: The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ‘81, ‘82, ‘83

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Danny Elfman – Big Mess

They Might Be Giants – Book

Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Best Album Notes

WINNER: Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady

Astor Piazzolla – The American Clave Recordings

Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942

Best Historical Album

WINNER: Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982

Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…

Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jr.

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Baynk – Adolescence

Father John Misty – Chloe and the Next 20th Century

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst ‘D’Mile’ Emile II

Best Remixed Recording

WINNER: Lizzo – About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Beyonce – Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)

Ellie Goulding – Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

The Knocks & Dragonette – Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

Wet Leg – Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Best Immersive Audio Album

WINNER: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun ‘ Beatitudes for a Wounded World

The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1

Best Engineered Album, Classical

WINNER: Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun ‘ Beatitudes for a Wounded World

Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams – Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck – Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works

Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives

Producer of the Year, Classical

WINNER: Judith Sherman

Christoph Franke

Elaine Martone

James Ginsburg

Jonathan Allen

Best Orchestral Performance

WINNER: New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – John Williams: The Berlin Concert

Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – Dvo’�k: Symphonies Nos. 7-9

Various Artists – Sila: The Breath of the World

Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – Stay on It

Best Opera Recording

WINNER: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Eurydice

Best Choral Performance

WINNER: The Crossing – Born

English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir – J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Ailyn

Perez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens – Verdi’s Requiem: The Met

Remembers 9/11

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

WINNER: Attacca Quartet – Caroline Shaw: Evergreen

Dover Quartet – Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 ‘ The Middle Quartets

Neave Trio – Musical Remembrances

Publiquartet – What Is American

Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

WINNER: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Letters for the Future

Daniil Trifonov – Bach: The Art of Life

Hilary Hahn – Abels: Isolation Variation

Mak Grgi’ – A Night in Upper Town – The Music of Zoran Krajacic

Mitsuko Uchida – Beethoven: Diabelli Variations

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

WINNER: Ren�e Fleming & Yannick N�zet-S�guin – Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

Il Pomo d’Oro – Eden

Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen – Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly

Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin – How Do I Find You

Will Liverman, Paul Senchez & J’Nai Bridges – Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here’

Best Classical Compendium

WINNER: Kitt Wakeley – An Adoption Story

Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith – The Lost Birds

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nezet-Seguin – A Concert for Ukraine

Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra – Aspire

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

WINNER: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Puts: Contact

Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester – Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God

Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pave & Hub New Music – Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved

Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet – Akiho: Ligneous Suite

Jack Quartet – Bermel: Intonations