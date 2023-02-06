Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, February 6, 2023 – The 2023 Grammys was held on Sunday night, February 5, at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, United States, and there were some record-breaking moments at the star-studded event.
Tems became the first female Nigerian artiste to win a Grammy award after emerging victorious in the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category for her role in ‘Wait for U’, the 2022 hit song by Future which also features Drake.
Viola Davis was also awarded a Grammy in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for the audio version of her memoir, Finding Me. This placed her in the EGOT club, for entertainers who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award. She is only the 18th person in history, and the third Black woman to achieve this distinction.
Here’s the full list of winners at the 2023 Grammys below’’
Album of the Year
WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyonce – Renaissance
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Best New Artist
WINNER: Samara Joy
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Meneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Record of the Year
WINNER: Lizzo – About Damn Time
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyonce – Break My Soul
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat – Woman
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Harry Styles – As It Was
Song of the Year
WINNER: Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyonce – Break My Soul
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: Adele – Easy on Me
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
WINNER: Beyonc� – Renaissance
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Refes Du Sol – Surrender
Best Rap Album
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best Musica Urbana Album
WINNER: Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Best Country Album
WINNER: Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Best R&B Song
WINNER: Beyonce – Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Best Music Video
WINNER: Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film
Adele – Easy on Me
BTS – Yet to Come
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best Music Film
WINNER: Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Adele – Adele One Night Only
Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2
Justin Bieber – Our World
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
Rosalea – Motomami (Rosalea TikTok Live Performance)
Best Rock Song
WINNER: Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Turnstile – Blackout
The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream
Best Alternative Music Performance
WINNER: Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge
Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief – Certainty
Florence and the Machine – King
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Best Alternative Music Album
WINNER: Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Bjerk – Fossora
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best Country Solo Performance
WINNER: Willie Nelson – Live Forever
Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Gonig Where the Lonely Go
Best Country Song
WINNER: Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Best R&B Album
WINNER: Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Michael Buble – Higher
Diana Ross – Thank You
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around’
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
WINNER: Beyonce – Break My Soul
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
Refes Du Sol – On My Knees
Best Rock Performance
WINNER: Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday
Best Metal Performance
WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
Turnstile – Blackout
Best Rock Album
WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best R&B Performance
WINNER: Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Beyonce – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
Best Rap Performance
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Best Melodic Rap Performance
WINNER: Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful
Jack Harlow – First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
Latto – Big Energy (Live)
Best Rap Song
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
Best Traditional R&B Performance
WINNER: Beyonce – Plastic Off the Sofa
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Best Progressive R&B Album
WINNER: Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Moonchild – Starfuit
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Terrace Martin – Drones
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
WINNER: Mystic Mirror – White Sun
Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger
Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana
Paul Avgerinos – Joy
Will Ackerman – Positano Songs
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
WINNER: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species
Ambrose Akinmusire – Rounds (Live)
Gerald Albright – Keep Holding On
John Beasley – Cherokee/Koko
Marcus Baylor – Call of the Drum
Melissa Aldana – Falling
Best Jazz Vocal Album
WINNER: Samara Joy – Linger Awhile
The Baylor Project – The Evening : Live At Apparatus
Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black
Cecile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song
The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
WINNER: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone
Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
WINNER: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage
Best Latin Jazz Album
WINNER: Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho
Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul
Danilo Perez Featuring The Global Messengers – Criselida
Flora Purim – If You Will
Miguel Zenen – Mesica de las Americas
Best Gospel Performance/Song
WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom
Doe – When I Pray
Erica Campbell – Positive
PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – The Better Benediction
Tye Tribbett – Get Up
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Fear Is Not My Future
Chris Tomlin – Holy Forever
Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)
Doe – So Good
For King & Country & Hillary Scott – For God Is With Us
Phil Wickham – Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)
Best Gospel Album
WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
Doe – Clarity
Maranda Curtis – Die to Live
Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
Tye Tribbett – All Things New
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
WINNER: Maverick City Music – Breathe
Anne Wilson – My Jesus
Chris Tomlin – Always
Elevation Worship – Lion
TobyMac – Life After Death
Best Roots Gospel Album
WINNER: Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal
Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord
Karen Peck & New River – 2:22
Keith & Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots
Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family
Best Latin Pop Album
WINNER: Ruben Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Fonseca – Viajante
Sebastien Yatra – Dharma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
WINNER: Rosalea – Motomami
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Fito Paez – Los Aeos Salvajes
Gaby Moreno – Alegorea
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por Mexico – El Musical
Chiquis – Abeja Reina
Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Soles – Que Ganas de Vertee(Deluxe)
LoseTigres del Norte – La Reunien (Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album
WINNER: Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy
Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II
La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz
Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imegenes Latinas
Tito Nieves – Legendario
Best American Roots Performance
WINNER: Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – Stompin’ Ground
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
Fantastic Negrito – Oh Betty
Madison Cunningham – Life According to Raechel
Best Americana Performance
WINNER: Bonnie Raitt – Made Up Mind
Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – There You Go Again
Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – The Message
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Eric Alexandrakis – Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]
Best American Roots Song
WINNER: Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
Anaes Mitchell – Bright Star
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – Prodigal Daughter
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – High and Lonesome
Sheryl Crow – Forever
Best Americana Album
WINNER: Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That’
Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof
Best Bluegrass Album
WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree
The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud
The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray
Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain
Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside
Best Traditional Blues Album
WINNER: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board
Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie
Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son
Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues
John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down
Best Contemporary Blues Album
WINNER: Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny
Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance
Eric Gales – Crown
North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail
Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far
Best Folk Album
WINNER: Madison Cunningham – Revealer
Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Best Regional Roots Music Album
WINNER: Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
Natalie Ai Kamauu – Natalie Noelani
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – Lucky Man
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – Full Circle
Best Reggae Album
WINNER: Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling
Koffee – Gifted
Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm
Sean Paul – Scorcha
Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi
Best Global Music Performance
WINNER: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na
Burna Boy – Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down
Best Global Music Album
WINNER: Masa Takumi – Sakura
Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)
Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat
Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Best Children’s Music Album
WINNER: Alphabet Rockers – The Movement
Divinity Roxx – Ready Set Go!
Justin Roberts – Space Cadet
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Los Fabulosos
Wendy and DB – Into the Little Blue House
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
WINNER: Viola Davis – Finding Me
Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Questlove – Music Is History
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
WINNER: J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door
Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems
Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious
Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding in Plain View
Best Comedy Album
WINNER: Dave Chappelle – The Closer
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Louis C.K. – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, a Little Talent
Best Musical Theater Album
WINNER: ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Original Broadway Cast – A Strange Loop
New Broadway Cast – Caroline, or Change
Original Broadway Cast – MJ the Musical
‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – Mr. Saturday Night
Original Broadway Cast – Six: Live on Opening Night
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
WINNER: Various Artists – Encanto
Various Artists – Elvis
Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick
Various Artists – West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
WINNER: Germaine Franco – Encanto
Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
WINNER: Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarek
Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Bear McCreary – Call of Duty: Vanguard
Christopher Tin – Old World
Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Best Song Written for Visual Media
WINNER: Carolina Gaiten – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Beyonce – Be Alive
Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo – Keep Rising (The Woman King)
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand
Taylor Swift – Carolina
4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – Nobody Like U
Best Instrumental Composition
WINNER: Geoffrey Keezer – Refuge
Danilo Perez Featuring The Global Messengers – Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
Miguel Zenen, Jose Antonio Zayas Caben, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn – El Paes Invisible
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – African Tales
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – Snapshots
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
WINNER: Snarky Puppy – Empire Central
Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder
Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight
Grant Geissman – Blooz
Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
WINNER: Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – Scrapple From the Apple
Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)
Danny Elfman – Main Titles
Kings Return – How Deep Is Your Love
Remy Le Boeuf – Minnesota, WI
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
WINNER: Christine McVie – Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
Cecile McLorin Salvant – Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – Never Gonna Be Alone
Louis Cole – Let It Happen
Best Recording Package
WINNER: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning
Fann – Telos
Soporus – Divers
Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
Underoath – Voyeurist
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
WINNER: The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ‘81, ‘82, ‘83
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
Danny Elfman – Big Mess
They Might Be Giants – Book
Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined
Best Album Notes
WINNER: Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
Astor Piazzolla – The American Clave Recordings
Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942
Best Historical Album
WINNER: Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982
Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…
Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jr.
Amy Allen
Laura Veltz
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Baynk – Adolescence
Father John Misty – Chloe and the Next 20th Century
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Jack Antonoff
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst ‘D’Mile’ Emile II
Best Remixed Recording
WINNER: Lizzo – About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Beyonce – Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
Ellie Goulding – Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
The Knocks & Dragonette – Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
Wet Leg – Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
Best Immersive Audio Album
WINNER: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun ‘ Beatitudes for a Wounded World
The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
Best Engineered Album, Classical
WINNER: Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun ‘ Beatitudes for a Wounded World
Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams – Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck – Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives
Producer of the Year, Classical
WINNER: Judith Sherman
Christoph Franke
Elaine Martone
James Ginsburg
Jonathan Allen
Best Orchestral Performance
WINNER: New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – John Williams: The Berlin Concert
Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – Dvo’�k: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
Various Artists – Sila: The Breath of the World
Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – Stay on It
Best Opera Recording
WINNER: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Eurydice
Best Choral Performance
WINNER: The Crossing – Born
English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir – J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Ailyn
Perez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens – Verdi’s Requiem: The Met
Remembers 9/11
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
WINNER: Attacca Quartet – Caroline Shaw: Evergreen
Dover Quartet – Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 ‘ The Middle Quartets
Neave Trio – Musical Remembrances
Publiquartet – What Is American
Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
WINNER: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Letters for the Future
Daniil Trifonov – Bach: The Art of Life
Hilary Hahn – Abels: Isolation Variation
Mak Grgi’ – A Night in Upper Town – The Music of Zoran Krajacic
Mitsuko Uchida – Beethoven: Diabelli Variations
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
WINNER: Ren�e Fleming & Yannick N�zet-S�guin – Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
Il Pomo d’Oro – Eden
Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen – Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin – How Do I Find You
Will Liverman, Paul Senchez & J’Nai Bridges – Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here’
Best Classical Compendium
WINNER: Kitt Wakeley – An Adoption Story
Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith – The Lost Birds
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nezet-Seguin – A Concert for Ukraine
Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra – Aspire
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
WINNER: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Puts: Contact
Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester – Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God
Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pave & Hub New Music – Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved
Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet – Akiho: Ligneous Suite
Jack Quartet – Bermel: Intonations
