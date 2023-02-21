Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – The BAFTA Awards were presented on Sunday, February 19, by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

The ceremony took place at London’s Southbank Centre and it was hosted by Richard E Grant.

All Quiet on the Western Front led the nominations with a whopping 14 nods going into the event. The movie ended up with seven wins including Best Film, alongside best-adapted screenplay and best director.

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin won four awards, including half the performance honors, with Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan landing supporting wins. Elsewhere, Austin Butler won leading actor for Elvis, and Cate Blanchett leading actress for Tar.

See the full list of nominees is below, with winners indicated in bold.

Best film

“All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Elvis”

“‘TÁR”

Outstanding British film

“Aftersun”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” *WINNER

“Brian and Charles”

“Empire of Light”

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

“Living”

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”

“See How They Run”

“The Swimmers”

“The Wonder”

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

“Aftersun” Charlotte Wells (writer/director) *WINNER

“Blue Jean” Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)

“Electric Malady” Marie Lidén (director)

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Katy Brand (writer)

“Rebellion” Elena Sánchez Bellot (director) Maia Kenworthy (director)todi

Best film not in the English language

“All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

“Argentina, 1985”

“Corsage”

“Decision to Leave”

“The Quiet Girl”

Best documentary

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Navalny” *WINNER

Best animated film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” *WINNER

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Best director

Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Park Chan-wook, “Decision To Leave”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Todd Field, “TÁR”

Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”

Best original screenplay

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin” *WINNER

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “TÁR”

Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Best adapted screenplay

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, “All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

Kazuo Ishiguro, “Living”

Colm Bairéad, “The Quiet Girl”

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “She Said”

Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale”

Best lead actress

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR” *WINNER

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Best lead actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis” *WINNER

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daryl McCormack, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin” *WINNER

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin” *WINNER

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Albrecht Schuch, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Michael Ward, “Empire of Light”

Best original score

Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Best casting

Lucy Pardee, “Aftersun”

Simon Bär, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, “Elvis” *WINNER

Sarah Halley Finn, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Pauline Hansson, “Triangle of Sadness”

Best cinematography

James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

Greig Fraser, “The Batman”

Mandy Walker, “Elvis”

Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”

Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best editing

Sven Budelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Matt Villa, “Elvis”

Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” *WINNER

Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best production design

Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, “Babylon” *WINNER

James Chinlund, Lee Sandales, “The Batman”

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, “Elvis”

Curt Enderle, Guy Davis, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Best costume design

Lisy Christl, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky, “Amsterdam”

Mary Zophres, “Babylon”

Catherine Martin, “Elvis” *WINNER

Jenny Beavan, “Mrs Harris Goes To Paris”

Best makeup and hair

Heike Merker, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Michael Marino and Zoe Tahir, “The Batman”

Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower, “Elvis” *WINNER

Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, “The Whale”

Best sound

Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, “All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson and Wayne Pashley, “Elvis”

Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single and Roland Winke, “TÁR”

Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor and Mark Weingarten, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best special visual effects

Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller and Frank Petzoid, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon, “Avatar: The Way of Water” *WINNER

Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy, “The Batman”

Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck and Zak Stoltz, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson and Ryan Tudhope, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best British short animation

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” *WINNER

“Middle Watch”

“Your Mountain is Waiting”

Best British short film

“The Ballad Of Olive Morris”

“Bazigaga”

“Bus Girl”

“A Drifting Up”

“An Irish Goodbye” *WINNER

EE Rising Star

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey *WINNER

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim