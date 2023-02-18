Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Chief Magistrate at Kira Court in Kampala, Uganda, Ms Roseline Nsenge has sentenced 18-year-old Tanzanian national, Kaftah Queen, to three years in jail after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated torture.

The student at Trinity College Nabweru and a group of other girls still at large, beat up a 15-year-old girl, Nicole, slapping, kicking and dragging her on the floor in a house.

While sentencing her on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the judge noted that although Kaftah has shown remorse, the court has a duty to teach the public that such actions are not allowed in the society.

“I hereby sentence Kaftah Queen to three years in prison. The punishment should deter other children from getting involved in such acts,” she ruled.

Prosecution led by Mr Edward Tweheyo states that Kaftah and others still at large on January 8, at Nsasa in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, inflicted injuries on a female juvenile aged 15, accusing her of being in love with Kaftah’s boyfriend identified as Derrick Lwanga.

She was arrested a few days after a video recording, which showed them torturing the teenage girl, went viral on social media. She has been on remand at Luzira prison since January 17, 2023.