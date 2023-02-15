Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 15-year-old Adriana Davidson has been found dead in her school at Ann Arbour, Michigan, three days after she was declared missing by her parents.

Adriana was reported missing on Friday, January 27, after she didn’t return home from school and friends not seeing her.

On Monday, January 30, her brother, Anthony Lopez, shared a heartbreaking video where he revealed that his sister’s body was found by police at the athletic field in Pioneer High School.

Lopez said;

“We got a call to get to my dad’s apartment right away. The two detectives were there and they let us know that Adriana was found and that she has passed on. My little sister is dead.”

Her dad John Davidson also said;

“I’m not sure where I go from here.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve even had to do but, my daughter Adriana was found and she has passed on! I’m not sure where I go from here but, I am so grateful for all the support and love from everyone across this nation especially family and friends that have helped searching and posting for Adriana!

“I need time to grieve and her siblings and mother as well as immediate family need time to grieve I will post details about her funeral once we have everything set! Thank you everyone for your support I love you all! God bless and let’s all know that Adriana is at peace!”

Giving an update on the discovery, the police are saying there are “no indications of foul play”.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said in a statement;

“The WCSO family is saddened to report that Adriana Davidson was found deceased a short time ago.

“Just before 1:00pm today, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit located Adriana Davidson near the athletic fields of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School. At this early stage there are no indications of foul play.

“The Ann Arbor Police Department will be taking over the death investigation as the scene is within city limits.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the friends and family of Adriana. You remain in our thoughts and prayers. We would also like to thank everyone for your assistance in spreading the word, sharing tips, and offering your support.”