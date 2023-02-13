Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 12, 2023 – 1000lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is almost unrecognisable after achieving her weight loss goal. She shared her excitement after being told that she has lost more than 180lbs in weight.

She was checked into a food rehabilitation centre after struggling with her weight for years, and just last year, was rushed to a hospital after struggling with her breathing.

Tammy was given a tracheotomy, creating a hole in her throat to insert a breathing tube, and left using the tube for months.Her sister Amy Slaton said at the time that “her body shut down.”

After starting food rehabilitation, the tube has been removed and Tammy now uses an oxygen cannula. The TLC star have now undergone a complete transformation after reaching her goal weight of 550lbs, the weight which is required for bariatric surgery. She went down from 717lbs when she first started rehab, which was the most she’d ever.

In a new episode of the show, Tammy was heard saying;

“I need to get to 550lbs for me to be approved for surgery. Until then, I hate getting on a scale. My worst fear is gaining weight. I don’t want to disappoint my family or myself.”

When Tammy stepped onto the scales it revealed she weighed 534lbs which is 16 pounds under her goal. Her sister Amanda said: “Are you serious’ For real’ Tammy, you see that’!”

While Misty confessed she is “so stoked” for her sister. Tammy confessed;

“When I got on the scale and saw it was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.

“I did that! I’m feeling thrilled, proud, excited ‘ just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!”