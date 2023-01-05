Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Popular rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme was reportedly arrested in Durban, South Africa after physically assaulting his girlfriend.

Local publications reported that Stunner was out partying with his girlfriend when one of the big boys they were hanging out with, hit on his girl.

She did not hesitate to give out her number, a development that infuriated Stunner into physically attacking her.

This is not the singer’s first time to be implicated in gender-based violence issues. Last year, he was dragged to court for being physical with his then wife Dyonne Tafirenyika. However, the court acquitted him.