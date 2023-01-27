Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 27 January 2023 – Singer Rick Astley has filed a lawsuit against rapper Yung Gravy for allegedly ripping off his voice from his most popular hit song “Never Gonna Give You Up”, for his hugely popular “Betty (Get Money)”.

Astley filed the lawsuit against Gravy on Thursday, January 26, in Los Angeles.

In the document obtained by the publication, Astley claimed Gravy and his producers including Dillon Francis, “conspired to include a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation of Mr. Astley’s voice throughout the song.” He’s also suing Nick Seeley (aka Popnick), the vocal impersonator.

He also said that he didn’t give anyone involved in “Betty (Get Money)” permission to use or impersonate his voice, and because Gravy did so, he’s spoiled any future chance for him to collaborate with another artist in the future.

It was also learnt that Gravy did license the instrumental from Astley’s ’80s hit, just not his voice.

Astley’s lawsuit points to some examples where Gravy allegedly claimed he knew he was in murky territory for impersonating Rick, including an interview with Billboard where he said he “basically remade” Rick’s voice, “because it makes it easier legally.”

“Never Gonna Give You Up” was a huge hit for Astley, shooting to the #1 spot. “Betty” has been Gravy’s most successful song thus far, reaching Gold in the U.S., Canada and Australia.