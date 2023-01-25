Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 25 January – Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salaysa, attracted the wrath of social media users after he appeared to display inappropriate behaviour.

He shot a video in Mombasa having fun after his fellow MPs walked out of a meeting protesting the delay in the release of CDF funds.

The legislators questioned the delay in the funds, arguing that schools reopened on Monday, leaving thousands of parents who rely on the scheme to keep their children in class stranded.

While shooting the video, the first-time MP appeared to have neglected to put on his underwear.

Angered by his actions, social media users fired torrents of reprimands over his unbecoming conduct.

While the witty MP has lately attracted a massive following on his social media accounts, his latest action caught many off-guard.

Watch the video that elicited reactions from social media users.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.