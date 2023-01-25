Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Former Manchester United wonderkid, John Cofie, appeared in court yesterday January 23, after being accused of rape.
29-year-old Cofie who became the youngest footballer to bag a £1million deal when Sir Alex Ferguson signed him for the youth team aged just 14, is charged with raping a woman in Trafford, Gtr Manchester, in 2019, alongside co-accused Nathan Stuart.
The Ghanaian-born player failed to make a single appearance for United and left in 2013. He retired two years ago and has since worked as a mentor for kids enrolled in a footie programme in Lancashire.
Cofie has since denied the rape charges. The trial at Manchester Minshull Street crown court continues.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>