Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Former Manchester United wonderkid, John Cofie, appeared in court yesterday January 23, after being accused of rape.

29-year-old Cofie who became the youngest footballer to bag a £1million deal when Sir Alex Ferguson signed him for the youth team aged just 14, is charged with raping a woman in Trafford, Gtr Manchester, in 2019, alongside co-accused Nathan Stuart.

The Ghanaian-born player failed to make a single appearance for United and left in 2013. He retired two years ago and has since worked as a mentor for kids enrolled in a footie programme in Lancashire.

Cofie has since denied the rape charges. The trial at Manchester Minshull Street crown court continues.