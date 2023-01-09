Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Rapper Young Thug’s RICO trial began today, January 9, and it is expected that prosecutors will present evidence backing their case, and, controversially, that will include some of his lyrics.

The rapper is facing serious charges including conspiracy, participating in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm and controlled substances charges, among others.

Young Thug has already pleaded not guilty and opening arguments are scheduled to kick off at a court in Fulton County.

His defense attorney has stated that his name will be cleared through the proceedings.

Asides from being one of the several individuals who have been charged in the sweeping case, Young Thug is also a key defendant as the feds allege he’s one of the head honchos of YSL (Young Slime Life), which they claim is not only a music label/brand, but a violent criminal enterprise too.

The allegations against Thug and the other 27 co-defendants date back to 2015, and some of his co-defendants are facing murder, attempted murder and armed robbery charges.

Prosecutors are expected to cite specific lyrics YSL members have rapped to help build the case against them. This has caused a lot of outrage, with some arguing rap lyrics shouldn’t be allowed as evidence in the case, claiming they often blur the lines between artistic expression and reality.

It’s unclear which lyrics, exactly, are going to be mentioned but some of the songs prosecutors are looking at have been revealed. They include Young Thug’s 2018 hit, “Anybody,” plus tracks from YSL’s 2020 compilation album like … “Take it to Trial,” “Ski” and “Slatty.”

TMZ reported that prosecutors allege YSL members, including Thug, explicitly refer to criminal activity in those tracks and that they furthered the objective of the group, namely, “Preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise.”

While Thug’s court case is set … one of his cohorts and fellow labelmates, Gunna, already accepted a plea deal that saw him released from custody. He was sentenced to 5 years with one year credit for time served. The remaining 4 years were suspended, so no more time behind bars if he stays out of trouble.