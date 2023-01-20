Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – Prosecutors have filed a motion alleging that Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and a racketeering co-defendant conducted a hand-to-hand drug transaction during a court hearing.

According to Fulton County prosecutors, the alleged exchange was captured on courtroom surveillance video on Wednesday, January 19.

The prosecutors said Thug’s co-defendant Kahlieff Adams was caught handing the rapper a bag of Percocets despite two bailiffs being mere feet away.

In the footage released by prosectors, Adams “stood up from his chair and walked unattended” toward Thug before handing the embattled rapper an alleged bag of pills. While Adams is a defendant in the YSL RICO case, he is already serving a life-without-parole sentence for murder.

It was also alleged that Thug reportedly tried to hide the painkillers under the table before the county’s sheriff’s deputies recovered the alleged Percocets and attempted to search Adams.

Adams resisted the search and was then transported to a nearby hospital because “he appeared to ingest other items of contraband that he held on his person, in an effort to conceal the extent of his crimes within the courtroom.”

The deputies ultimately found a series of other drugs on Adams’ person, including: Percocet, marijuana, and other contraband “wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to mask the odor of the marijuana.”

Percocet is the brand name of a drug that mixes oxycodone, which is an opioid, and acetaminophen, which is the generic name for drugs such as Tylenol.

Keith Adams, one of Young Thug’s attorneys, told CNN affiliate WSB-TV, “His side is the truth. The reality is Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom on yesterday.”

Adams also told WSB Young Thug did not know it was Percocet being handed to him.

Teombre Calland, an attorney representing Adams, released a statement via text message to WSB-TV saying:

“On behalf of Mr. Adams, these allegations are simply that: mere statements made by the state in an effort to thwart the lengthiness of the jury selection process.”

Young Thug won a Grammy Award in 2019 for his work with Childish Gambino and Ludwig Gransson on the hit song “This is America.”

The rapper was initially indicted in May on charges of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and participation in criminal street gang activity.

A re-indictment filed on August 5 in Fulton County Superior Court accuses him of nine new charges, including participating in criminal street gang activity and violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

He also was indicted on other charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun.

Watch a video of the in-court drug transaction below