Monday, 16 January 2023 – A young man identified simply as Babe Face, allegedly killed his girlfriend and set himself ablaze.

According to an eyewitness, who spoke to Daily Trust, Babe Face had invited his lover to his house over the weekend.

The witness said trouble started when Babe Face questioned the deceased for cheating on him with another man.

The source said that when the deceased could not offer a satisfactory explanation for the allegation, he pounced on her and strangled her to death.

In a bid to cover his tracks, Babe Face set the apartment ablaze and was burnt to death alongside the corpse of his girlfriend.

“The incident happened at the weekend. A young boy who bears the name Babe Face had an altercation with his girlfriend over issues that had to do with her cheating on him in the relationship,” the source narrated.

“He beat the deceased to a stupor and strangled her in the process. Having succeeded in killing the girl, the boy set his apartment ablaze as a move to cover his track but was caught up in the inferno which burnt him to death alongside the corpse of her lover,”

The source added that the incident has caused panic in the area, as residents in the neighbourhood had deserted the area for fear of being arrested by the police.

This happened in in Kom Kom axis of Oyigbo, Nigeria