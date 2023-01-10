Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 January 2023 – A youthful Kalenjin man was recently arrested over fraud after he was caught red-handed trying to defraud a petrol station attendant.

The cunning man, identified as Eric Kiprono, was fond of fuelling his car and showing edited Mpesa messages to petrol station attendants.

He fuelled at Shell petrol station in Kahawa Sukari during the daytime and showed an edited Mpesa message of Ksh 3,000.

He returned to the same petrol station at night and tried the same trick, only to be busted.

He was arrested while trying to run away.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.