Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Details have emerged on why Kiss FM breakfast show host Kamene Goro has parted ways with Radio Africa Group.

Kamene Goro is set to host her last show on Friday, January 26, 2023, with finer details on why she was fired emerging.

According to well-placed sources, top bosses at Radio Africa Group ordered a disciplinary panel to be set up to look into her conduct for absconding duty on flimsy grounds.

She had made a habit of giving all manner of excuses after failing to show up at work, despite earning over Ksh 500,000.

“Kamene made a regular habit of not showing up to work, and she could give all manner of excuses most of the time, saying she was sick, and later she would upload photos and videos on social media of someone in a totally different situation,” a source revealed.

“When the top management took notice, that caused friction between her and them. There was actually a disciplinary panel set up to look into her conduct, and colleagues she closely worked with said she would text them at 6 AM, an hour to the start of her show, saying she won’t make it to work and request someone to hold her brief,” The source added.

The breakfast show that she hosts alongside comedian Obinna had also declined in ratings.

“The ratings had dipped over time compared to when she first joined the station and hence the show wasn’t attracting advertisement and based on her huge salary, it was deemed fit to let her contract run out and hire someone else,” the source further revealed.

Kamene’s former co-presenter Andrew Kibe had earlier revealed in his Youtube channel that she is very lazy and would regularly abscond duty when they were working together.

Seasoned radio presenter Kwambox will be taking over the mantle starting Monday next week, having quit Vybez Radio last week.

