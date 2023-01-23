Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 23, 2023 – President William Ruto has revealed the men and women who are funding former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s countrywide rallies that are scheduled to start today at Kamukunji Grounds, Nairobi.

Raila, who is set to arrive today from South Africa will address a mammoth rally in Kamukunji where he will reveal how the August 9, 2022, presidential election was rigged in favor of President William Ruto.

In a speech during an interdenominational church service at Kirinyaga Stadium, Kirinyaga County, on Sunday, the president claimed the rally, which he called a protest, is the brainchild of rogue players in the agriculture sector who are upset that his government is planning to weed them out.

“We must ensure that farmers’ businesses are thriving because they are the surest solutions for our food security intervention. These cartels and corrupt people in the coffee, tea and milk industries are the ones financing the protests because of our plan to get rid of cartels,” said Ruto.

The head of state urged the purported cartels to go ahead with the ‘protest’ but warned them that their days are numbered.

“Let them protest however they want but they must leave farmers alone. They can finance whatever they want to finance but our farmers can never be the slaves of brokers and cartels who have taken hostage our market,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST