Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 13, 2023 – President William Ruto has begun a two-day working tour of the Nyanza region, covering Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Siaya counties.

The President is expected to launch several projects in the region that has for years religiously supported former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Head of State will first launch the first phase of the 5,000 affordable housing programme for Homa Bay County. The project will cover several towns – Oyugis, Kendu Bay, and Mbita.

Homa Bay was the first devolved county government to sign the Affordable Housing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in April 2018.

The county has set aside 11.6 acres for the affordable housing project.

The President will also launch and inspect other projects in the region, including commissioning the newly completed Oyugis market and break ground for the Homa Bay fish market (300M).

In addition, the President will preside over the commissioning of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) Blue Economy Research Hub.

On Saturday, the Head of State will grace the homecoming ceremony of ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST