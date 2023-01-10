Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday January 10, 2023 – Renowned Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has weighed in on the significance of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s prayer while facing Mount Kenya over the weekend which has elicited mixed reaction.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullahi insinuated that the prayers thrust Gachagua to the top of the mountain.

He noted that Gachagua officially took over as the kingpin in the Mt Kenya region after the symbolic prayers.

While sharing the image of Gachagua Praying in Mount Kenya, the vocal lawyer said the event marked the official exit of President Uhuru Kenyatta as the region’s leader.

“Official: DP @rigathi takes oath of office as the official Kikuyu kingpin ending the 10-year tenure of Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said.

Gachagua, on Friday morning, took a walk to Mount Kenya.

“I woke up early this morning at 4 am to make a nostalgic journey to The Mountain,” he said.

Rigathi’s walk to the mountain came even as Cabinet and Senior ranks of the Executive pitched a tent at Fairmount Mount Kenya Safari Club, domiciled at the foot of Mount Kenya, to deliberate on taking the country forward in line with their Kenya Kwanza Plan.

The DP said the walk gave him time to reflect on lots of struggles to the freedom that the country is enjoying now.

He said he took time to thank God for his mercy and kindness to the people of Kenya and for giving the nation freedom we are now enjoying

At the same time, he said he took time to pray to almighty God to help President William Ruto steer the country in the right direction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.