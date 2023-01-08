Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 8, 2023 – A new twist has emerged in the murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba.

This is after his gay lover, Jackton Odhimabo, confessed to police officers he killed Chiloba in cold blood over a love triangle.

According to Langas OCPD John Odhiambo, who spoke to the press, the suspect admitted to killing the activist after he allegedly found out that Chiloba had another partner.

Jackton Odhiambo was Chiloba’s best friend with who he worked and lived in Eldoret. Both Chiloba and his friend were freelance photographers.

The best friend also confessed to colluding with other friends to carry out the heinous crime in which Chiloba’s body was dumped in a metal box full of women’s clothing and tossed 20 kilometres away from their premises.

Detectives have since launched a manhunt for the two accomplices and are seeking to recover the vehicle used to ferry the body.

In addition, camera footage dated December 31, 2022, shows Chiloba having a great time at a local club in Eldoret as he was ushering in the new year.

He was flanked by Odhiambo, who is now being accused of his murder.

It is believed that a few hours later, a disagreement ensued between the two before Chiloba was found dead.

