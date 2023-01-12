Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 12, 2023 – With the rising cost of electricity in the country, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) is now seeking to regulate televisions, laptops, and monitors to enhance energy savings techniques.

According to the energy regulator, the new move will be enforced by the Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) which in particular, limits the maximum amount of energy that will be consumed by a product in performing a specified task.

The regulation will target TVs and laptops; both locally made and imported into the country.

“This assessment will determine the economic, social, environmental, and cultural benefits related to the program that was rolled out in 2016.

“It will also model such potential benefits associated with the plan to include televisions, computer monitors, and computers in the current regulations,” EPRA stated.

Currently, EPRA regulates air conditioners, refrigerators/freezers, fluorescent lamps, fluorescent ballasts, and induction motors among others. EPRA uses ratings on various households to enable a customer to choose an appliance that consumes less power.

The rating consists of five stars; the higher the stars the more energy efficient it is.

In addition, the sticker also details the amount of energy consumed by the appliance per year. Other details include the license number that was issued by the authority and information on the tests done on the appliance according to standards set by the government.

The energy regulator advises Kenyans to purchase an appliance with a smaller KWh/per year number.

“Use of energy-efficient appliances helps cut your energy bills, reduce unnecessary strain on electricity demand from the national grid, and lower emission of greenhouse gases,” EPRA states on its website.

