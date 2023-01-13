Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, has urged members of the Luo community to work with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s administration in order to spur development in the area.

In a statement on Friday, Kidero said Ruto’s government has shown determination and goodwill to grow the country’s economy and socio-political institutions.

He claimed Kenya Kwanza’s determination to spur growth in all parts of the country is what previous administrations – for over 50 years – denied residents of Homa Bay County and Nyanza region as a whole.

Contrary to roadside opinions, in the marriage of governance, the National Government is the bride and the County, the groom,” he stated.

He added that the potential for socio-economic and political growth in Nyanza has always existed, but was buried “underneath the debris of retrogressive political ideologies championed by, and for, a few selfish leaders.”

Kidero said the first phase of the Affordable Housing Programme whose ground-breaking the President presided over on Friday in Homa Bay town was the first multi-million National Government initiated and fully funded project in the area since the commencement of devolution.

The former governor added that the 5,000 units will not only create jobs for the women and youth in the county but, upon completion, boost social structures and security.

“Provision of decent and affordable housing, as one of its key planks, is a forward leap into the realisation of Vision 2030,” he stated.

