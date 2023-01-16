Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 16, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has urged President Ruto to stop interfering with the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at the City of Refuge Church in Thika, Kalonzo called on Ruto to have public engagements on matters of education.

There is a problem in the education sector truth be told and if I was president Ruto and am not here to advise him, he would call for proper public participation and engagement but I would advise him, please stay away from HELB,” he said.

He went on to explain how he benefited from government loans during his time in school, noting that it is of great help to students now that there are easy ways to access it.

“The real game is in HELB, that’s where the students and the poor benefit from.

“During my time, I used to get Ksh6, 000 and it is over 30 years now. You are now getting Ksh7, 000 out of the balance, think outside the box,” Kalonzo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST