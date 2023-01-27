Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 27, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto has clarified its proposal to monitor mobile money transactions to ensure Kenyans pay their taxes.

In a statement, the government disclosed that it would majorly focus on telecommunication companies following a draft policy allowing Ruto’s administration to monitor mobile money transactions.

To hit the Ksh3 trillion revenue target set by Ruto in the next financial year, the government vowed to set up its systems to monitor transactions on the telecommunication platforms.

Based on the data gathered, they (telecommunication companies) will be required to remit their revenue daily.

In the proposed new scheme, the government intends to integrate mobile money systems within the domains of telcos to gain real-time data on transactions made.

The systems installed on telecommunication companies would help them gather relevant information even on individual money transactions.

However, it will not invade people’s privacy in the process, as outlined in the draft 2023 Budget Policy Statement.

“We do not want to rely on the information given to us by the telcos. We want to go in there and see for ourselves so that the deduction can be done daily.”

“We will also use this technology to monitor the people on the telcos to determine what taxes they will contribute depending on their transactions,” the government representative stated.

Defending the installation of new sophisticated systems in telcos, the government revealed that it had been tested in some other sectors and contributed to a 50 per cent improvement in revenue collection. The new system also sealed loopholes in revenue collection.

Additionally, the new system is touted to help the government reduce its borrowing spree.

