Sunday, 29 January 2023 – Shakira has taken a jab at her ex-partner Gerard Piqué after he went Instagram official with new girlfriend Clara Chia

‘Women don’t cry anymore, women dance merengue,’ the Columbia native, 45, wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, January 26, alongside a video of herself shaking her curves to one of her hit songs.

This week, the former Barcelona defender went public with his new partner on social media after Shakira took a swipe at Clara in her new diss track, which has since topped Spotify’s Global Charts.

The celebrity couple split in June 2022 after a 12-year romance, which came amid cheating allegations.

Shakira allegedly discovered that her ex-boyfriend had been unfaithful when she discovered a jar of strawberry jam had been eaten while she was away.

The singer then went on to reference the strawberry jam in a music video for her single Te Felicito in April, which featured a clip of the head of her collaborator Rauw Alejandro inside an open fridge.

According to ShowNews Today, Shakira knew her former longtime lover and their two sons Sasha, 10, and Milan, who turns eight on Sunday, didn’t like strawberry jam, and so she figured out that someone else had been staying at their home when she found the jar.

The GIRL LIKE ME star made the strawberry jam discovery after she returned home from a period of traveling.