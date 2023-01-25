Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – The woman who accused Dani Alves of sexual assault in Barcelona last month reportedly identified the Brazilian World Cup star by a tattoo on his abdomen.

The former Barcelona defender is currently in prison while he remains under investigation.

The alleged victim said the former Barcelona right-back slapped her and raped her in the toilets of the Spanish city’s Sutton nightclub in December.

Judicial sources have claimed that Alves’s crescent-shaped tattoo on his abdomen was visible during the alleged attack.

The woman says she noticed the tattoo when he tried to force her to give him oral sex and she resisted in the locked bathroom stall at the VIP club.

The international footballer had testified that he was the one sitting on the toilet when the woman pounced on him.

The judge asked how it was possible for the woman to see his tattoo if his shirt was covering his torso.

The Champions League winning star then allegedly altered his testimony to say he stood up when she entered, allowing her to see the tattoo, according to El Mundo. He said the pair then had consensual sex, despite initially denying knowledge of the alleged victim and saying the pair only crossed paths in the bathroom without meeting.

Due to the apparent inconsistency in his evidence, Alves’s family wants him to change his lawyer and testify again, Spanish media has claimed.

Yesterday, Alves moved from the Brians 1 prison to the smaller Brian 2 prison where inmates are convicted of sexual crimes.

The new detention centre has ‘smaller residential modules’ where it is easier to guarantee the safety and co-existence of inmates.

Authorities said the type of crime that Alves is being accused of was not taken into consideration in the decision to transfer him.

Alves spent three nights at another facility that holds about 200 inmates.

The new one accommodates about 80 detainees, including convicted prisoners and others awaiting trial.

Alves is expected to share a cell with another inmate for now.

The defence attorneys are set to file an appeal against the detention, who are arguing he should be granted more freedom but without a passport. But there are fears that if he made it back to Brazil, where there is no extradition treaty with Spain, he would remain out of the hands of the law.