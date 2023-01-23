Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 23, 2023 – A woman claimed to have spotted her husband in an Indian restaurant’s promotional video even though he died in 2014.

Spice Cottage, in the village of Westbourne, West Sussex, UK, shared its promotional video on Facebook.

In the video, diners can be seen tucking into meals as waiters attend to customers in the clip, which ends with a round of applause for the staff.

The venue posted the video on January 16.

A woman then took to the comment section to claim she saw her husband in the video and she asked the restaurant when they filmed the video. Shockingly, the restaurant said the video is just one week old.

Lucy Watson commented: “How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??”

A reply from the restaurant said: “Hi Lucy, sorry to hear this. This footage was recorded last week.”

The video has now received hundreds of comments as people speculate on the mystery of a man dining ”9 years after his death.”