Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – A seemingly romantic woman is the talk of social media after she did something special for her husband on his birthday.

While some women don’t send even a simple text message to their husbands on their birthdays, this woman splashed a billboard on a busy road to celebrate her hubby’s birthday.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.